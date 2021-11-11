Grant Parish home invasion leaves suspect injured

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a Home Invasion that happened in Grant Parish. Police tell us the suspect was shot by the homeowner.

According to troopers, the Grand Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Louisiana State Police investigators for help investigating a home invasion near Georgetown. Investigators say an armed man forced his way into an off-duty Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent’s home. Troopers tell us the man was later identified as 39-year-old Chad Scott of Pollock, Louisiana.

According to police, Scott entered the home and as he did the owner of the property fired his gun. Police tell us Scott was hit and was critically injured. Scott was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Louisiana State Police say they will serve as the lead investigative agency. Police say, the investigation is on-going and additional information will be released after evidence is processed and interviews take place.