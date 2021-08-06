Grandmother shot in Houma when picking up children from school; Police search for shooter

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Police in Houma respond to a shooting that occurred less than a block away from an elementary school.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, HPD responded to the 600 block of Grinage Street.

It was reported that a 60-year-old woman was in the area picking up her grandchildren from school when she was approached by an unidentified male who was armed with a weapon.

An investigation revealed that the male fired a shot at the woman, striking her in the lower torso. Shortly after firing the shot, the suspect fled the area on foot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

HPD is collecting information from the scene, including witness interviews and surveillance footage, in an effort to identify the shooter.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Houma PD or Crime Stoppers.

