LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three former Lafayette Police Department officers went before the current grand jury in the 15th Judicial District this week, though only one of them was officially indicted for his alleged crimes.

Marvin L. Martin, 30, of Lafayette, was indicted on charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office — both felonies. Martin is accused of attacking victim Jonathan Alvey in a parking lot last month. Martin has since resigned from the police department.

Alvey is being represented in court by former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, who has noted that Martin is a former UL football player and is far larger than his client. Alvey is suing the department and Martin in federal court for violation of his civil rights. Alvey allegedly sustained aggravations to a previous knee injury during the incident and now suffers from PTSD.

The grand jury, however, declined to indict two other Lafayette Police officers for unlawful use of force:

Pablo Estrada-Vasquez, 35, of Carencro, was fired from the Lafayette Police Department in February of this year for allegedly punching Dennis Earl Lazard, who was handcuffed in custody for battery on a pregnant woman on Nov. 28, 2021. Estrada has been appealing his termination before the city’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board, and through his lawyer, has said he was handing a “non-compliant suspect who was twice his size,” according to The Daily Advertiser — which also has details of security camera footage from the incident.

Alex Ritter, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested on malfeasance of office charges and fired from the Lafayette Police Department on April 6. Ritter allegedly attacked a suspect on Dec. 31, 2020 near the parish jail. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Advertiser, Ritter's alleged victim, Edmond Thornton, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with armed robbery, simple escape from custody, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.