GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after a man was fatally shot in a St. James Parish apartment, the man accused of pulling the trigger has been sentenced to prison for his death.

According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for his involvement in the death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.

In February of 2019, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in Lutcher for a report of shots fire. We’re told authorities found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

In August, Clark entered into a plea deal just minutes before opening statements were to be delivered in a criminal trial. He then pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter for Smith’s death.

Clark’s sentence will be served with credit for time already served.

