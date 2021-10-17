Grambling State cancels Homecoming events for today amid another campus shooting, 1 dead

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University just announced on their Facebook Page that all Homecoming events planned for today Sunday, October 17 have been canceled due to another early morning shooting on campus. The post indicates several people were injured including students and non-students. One of the non-student victims has died.

Also there will be no classes on Monday October 18 for students. Counseling services are being made for all students and employees.

