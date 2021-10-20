Grambling State bolsters police patrols on campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As Grambling State University recovers from the fatal shooting, assistant chief of police, Brian Philson says parents and students safety concerns are not going unnoticed. He says the administration is reaching out to many security companies for additional assistance.

“It’s very unfortunate, definitely I’m sorry for the loss of those victims that came here for fun and it didn’t turn out that way for them, even for the ones that were injured. We’re doing what we can here at the police department to increase the numbers even in house and the outside agencies that we have.” Says Philson.

The university canceled the classes for Monday and Tuesday, and some students have even returned home for those days, but those who stayed on campus say the extra days off will help them process the incident before going back to normal.

“In the way that everybody cancelled activities, that makes me feel safer, so i can think about

what happened and process everything , and also I hope everything gets better about security.” Says GSU student Itzel Hernandez.

“Well, I do feel a little better because I do see Marshalls on campus now instead of being just the campus police. So, I see they’re trying to change something.” Says another freshman student Trinity Thompson.

Philson says the campus police has already partnered up with the Louisiana State Police, and Lincoln Parish to increase security moving forward and help eliminate outside visitors.

“We have reached out to pretty much every agency in this area to increase the petrol that we have here.” Says Philson.