BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards responds to one councilman’s suggestion on how to solve Louisiana’s high crime rate.

This comes after videos went viral on social media of car stunts blocking traffic in New Orleans. Some videos showed people doing donuts, waving guns, and even some jumping on police cars.

After this incident in New Orleans, City Councilman Oliver Thomas pushed to bring in the National Guard to take care of the city’s crime issue.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards said he disagrees with the councilman. He said he would not bring in the National Guard and has not been asked directly by anyone to do so.

“The National Guard has soldiers, they are not law enforcement officers. You have rules of engagement issues and it’s just a, that’s not an answer. They are not day-to-day law enforcement officers, they are trained as such,” said Edwards.

Gov. Edwards said the only time the state calls in the National Guard is during emergencies like natural disasters.

The New Orleans Police Department said when officers arrived at the burnout, the suspects and spectators, fled the scene. NOPD said some people in Baton Rouge took part in the stunts.

The police department is still searching for those who from Baton Rouge who hosted the event.