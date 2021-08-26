Gov. Edwards responds to release of video showing trooper beating Black man

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, The Associated Press shared a video that Gov. Edwards is calling “an embarrassment to the men and women who take their oath to serve and protect all Louisianans seriously.”

Bowman claims this encounter left him beaten and broken.

The body camera footage was taken in 2019.

The full statement from Gov. Edwards can be found below:

“This situation is very concerning and after evaluating the evidence, Louisiana State Police concluded that Trooper Jacob Brown not only engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions, but he failed to report the use of force to his supervisors and deliberately mislabeled the video of the incident. He was arrested and charged with one count each of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Malfeasance in Office. This behavior is certainly not becoming of any law enforcement officer and an embarrassment to the men and women who take their oath to serve and protect all Louisianans seriously. It should not be tolerated, and I have confidence that Col. Lamar Davis will continue to make important changes on the force that will ensure confidence in the training and professionalism of our troopers.”