‘NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After her son’s killer was convicted Thursday night, the mother of rapper Teddy ‘Young Greatness’ Jones made an appeal to parents in New Orleans.

“C’mon y’all, you gotta do better. Y’all can’t keep putting everything off on everybody else,” Jeannine Rose said while looking into news cameras during a Friday morning news conference at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office. “Y’all carried them children for nine months. Get them before you be carrying them behind to a tomb like me.”

Rose was responding to the conviction of 43-year-old Donald Reaux for the murder of her son. Rose did not fire the shots that killed Jones, but he did tell two teenagers to carry out the crime while he watched.

The murder happened in October of 2018 at a Waffle House on Elysian Fields. Prosecutors say they used social media posts, license plate readers, and video from a door bell camera and the city’s Real Time Camera Center to prove that Reaux instructed the teens to kill Jones and was at the restaurant at the time.

Reaux will serve a mandatory life sentence. During Friday’s news conference, DA Jason Williams had a warning for other criminals who encourage teenagers to commit crimes for them.

“And to make it clear to any adults who think it’s a good idea to use children, that day is over. That door is closed and we will send you up there with Donald Reaux, spend the rest of your life,” Williams said.

The teenagers who are accused of carrying out the crime testified against Reaux and remain behind bars as they await their trials.

