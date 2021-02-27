Gentilly Terrace shooting suspect arrested, second suspect sought

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Danisha Smith and has obtained an arrest warrant for Kijuan Smith in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on Feb. 25 at the intersection of Franklin and Dreux avenues.

At 5:20 p.m., NOPD Third District officers responded to a reported shooting at the location.

Two victims were reportedly injured in the incident. During the course of the investigation the two listed subjects were developed and positively identified as the perpetrators of the shooting,

Smith was located today, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated second degree-battery.

Meanwhile, Smith is wanted on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a firearm during a crime of violence.