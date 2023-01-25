All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a business in the Gentilly Terrace area Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Detectives say three men, all wearing masks, entered a business in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard, just before 1 p.m. The store manager asked the men to remove their masks and they refused.

At some point during the exchange one of the men pulled a pistol from his waistband and threatened to shoot the manager.

The men fled in a silver Kia Sportage.

Detectives say that surveillance video shows the men, pictured above.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

