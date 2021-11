NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred before 7:16 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Pleasure Street located in the heart of Gentilly.

Initial reports from the NOPD said an unknown male sustained at least one gunshot wound during the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The NOPD is currently investigating the shooting.

However, there is no further information is available at this time.