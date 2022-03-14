SJBPSO: Holsters, magazines and gun parts were strewn all over the room

GARYVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a local shooting range around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 10.

Officers arrived on scene and began to search Nick’s Shooting Range.

SJBPSO says, “As officers observed the exterior of the building, they heard movement coming from inside the building.”

Range personnel let officers inside the range and that is when contact was made with 26-year-old Trevon Knight, of Garyville.

An investigation ensued during which officers figured out that Knight was able to get into the range “through a hole in the ceiling,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Knight was arrested and faces these charges listed below:

Simple burglary – immovable structure

Simple criminal damage to property – $1,000-$50,000 (felony)

Knight also has five active warrants for contempt of court.

SJBPSO says Knight “is being held in custody in lieu of a $15,847.50 bond.”



