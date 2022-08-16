SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department announced the funeral for K-9 Kano will be Wednesday, August 17, at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium at 2056 Second Street.

Kano died on August 11 after apprehending a burglary suspect on Frank Pichon Drive. Slidell police say the dog began to act lethargic. Kano was taken to a veterinarian who discovered a previously undiagnosed cancer in his spleen. Police say the dog was unable to recover from the stress and exertion that morning and died.

Kano was an 8-year-old German Shepherd who had been with the department since August of 2017.

The dog’s handler, Sgt. Jake Morris, is expected to speak at the funeral. Visitation begins at 10:30 and will be followed by the funeral at 11:00.

According to the police department, K-9 Kano died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, August 11.

According to the police department, K-9 Kano died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, August 11.

According to the police department, K-9 Kano died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, August 11.

According to the police department, K-9 Kano died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, August 11.