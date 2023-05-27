KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A local froyo shop is helping out the family of 12-year-old Adrian Flores, who was killed after an ice cream truck crashed into his home.

The ice cream truck struck Flores’ home while he was inside on Saturday, May 20. Initially, investigators believed the driver, 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor, had suffered a medical event when the crash happened.

Flores was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later taken off life support and declared legally dead.

Mansoor’s charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle were later upgraded to negligent homicide.

Tutti Frutti will host a fundraiser on Sunday, June 14 for the Flores’ Go Fund Me. The store location at 817 West Esplanade Avenue will donate 20% of the day’s sales to the Flores family.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.