NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the late Kennedi Belton, a New Orleans girl who was fatally shot at a sleepover last month.

Belton was a ninth grader at Warren Easton High Schooler and loved by all who met her. She was referred to as a happy girl who was always smiling and as an angel.

Belton was shot and killed on January 29 while attending a sleepover. She was laid to rest at her home church Franklin Avenue Baptist.

New Orleans police charged 19-year-old Andre Skinner with one count of negligent homicide and 2 counts of negligent injury in this case.

