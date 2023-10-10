Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Franklinton man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, Oct. 10, on sex abuse charges involving children under the age of 13 and animals.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 39-year-old Eugene Loisel III was indicted by a Washington Parish grand jury.

Loisel faces two counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under the age of 13, a charge of molestation of a juvenile involving a victim under the age of 13, three counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, a charge of sexual abuse of an animal, two counts of cruelty to juveniles and 19 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Montgomery said the crimes reportedly happened in Franklinton from June to August 2023 and started when the victim was 5 years old.

