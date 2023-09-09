FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin woman was arrested for stealing 100 pieces of mail.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives have been investigating multiple mail thefts in the Centerville and Verdunville areas. Deputies obtained video that showed an older model vehicle pulling up to mailboxes and then driving off.

Homeowners reported mail missing from their mailbox on September 2. A vehicle matching the description was reported and detectives found that the owner of the vehicle was Mavis Pontiff, 49 of Franklin.

Detectives made contact with Pontiff and established her as the suspect in the mail thefts. A search warrant was obtained for Pontiff’s camper. During the execution of the search warrant, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and 100 pieces of stolen mail were recovered.

Pontiff was arrested on September 2 for 100 counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs. Pontiff was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and bail set at $105,000.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact 337-828-1960.

