All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 24, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit received information that Frantonio M. Smith, who possessed an active arrest warrant in Franklin Parish, La., was seen at a motel on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the motel, they made contact with Smith and he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, they noticed a 17-year-old juvenile female in the bathroom of the motel room. After agents received verbal consent to search the room, they located the following items:

31 grams of crack cocaine

3.1 grams of cocaine

7.5 grams of marijuana

1,260 grams of synthetic marijuana

A digital scale

Unused plastic bags

Smith was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17.

His bond was set at $9,500.

