All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, at 5:40 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Polk Street in Winnsboro, La. According to deputies they seized large quantities of Methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Ecstasy, heroin, various prescription pills, liquid promethazine, marijuana, and synthetic cannabinoids during their search warrant.

During their investigation, authorities went on to learn that a blend of methamphetamine and other substances was manufactured in a liquid blend. The liquid was soaked on loose-leaf paper on the back porch of the residence, an open area accessible to children and other members of the community.

Photo courtesy of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to reports, two arrests have been made and additional warrants for arrests have been issued.