ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Four suspects are wanted for allegedly trying to burglarize a Chalmette business on Wednesday, June 7.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said someone called around 3:30 a.m. to report that four males tried to get into the locked front door of a business in the 2900 block of Paris Road.

The four individuals were all wearing dark hoodies and face masks. Pohlmann said they were seen leaving the scene in a black 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

