Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Four suspects are wanted after a person was shot during a car burglary spree in Algiers on Friday, May 26.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident happened in the 2000 block of St. Nick Drive.

They said the suspects were caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in the area. During the spree, the suspects were confronted by the victim who caught them inside of his vehicle.

As the victim approached, NOPD officials said one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects then reportedly left the scene in a silver sports utility vehicle. There were four people seen inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD at (504)-821-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

