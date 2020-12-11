Four shot, two killed, in Metairie apartment building parking lot

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is working a quadruple shooting in Metairie. According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 5:30 in the evening tonight, December 10, in the 3900 block of Division Street.

Deputies say they heard shots in the area and moments later received a call to respond to the scene. There, they found two men who’d been shot. One died at the scene, and the other died at an area hospital.

A short time later, deputies say they received a call from a woman in the 4200 block of Belvedere Street. They say the woman called to report that she’d been involved in the Division Street incident. Deputies arrived and found the woman. They also found a car that had been shot several times. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Moments later, a fourth person showed up at East Jefferson General Hospital with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

“At this time, we don’t know whether the people involved are suspects or victims,” JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde told reporters at the scene. “We’re still working to figure out what everybody’s roles in the incident tonight were.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Division at 504-364-5300.



