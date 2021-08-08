Four shot on Bourbon Street for the second weekend in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Bourbon Street around 2:36 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to deputies, initial reports show the shooting happened in 1100 block of Bourbon Street, but investigators later discovered the incident actually happened in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.

Four victims suffered from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a man the age of 28-years-old was shot in the right buttock, and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh.

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in 1100 block of Bourbon St. Initial reports indicate there are 4 victims suffering with gsws, 3 of them are graze wounds. None are life threatening. The victims have been transported. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/sRa55oIqlx — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 8, 2021

The victims were transported to the hospital to be treated. Three of the victims had graze wounds.

According to NOPD as of 3:36 a.m., none of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact NOPD or CrimeStoppers.

Just last weekend, around the same time, another shooting, injured five people at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.