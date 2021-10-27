Four shootings overnight. Several injured, one dead. Do you know who did it?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Unfortunately, several are injured this morning and are getting help in the hospital. The NOPD is reporting several injuries and one death from these shootings with no suspects in custody.

The first shooting happened shortly after 7:00 P.M. last night in the St. Claude neighborhood, near Franklin Avenue. NOPD officers say, one man was found shot on North Claiborne and was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS. Right now, there’s no one in custody for the shooting and the current condition of that victim is unknown.

Then around nine o’clock, just a little north of this incident, a woman was injured in a shooting reported in the seventh ward. Police say the shooting broke out on New Orleans Street and ended up with a woman being shot in her leg. EMS took to her the hospital but, as of this morning. There’s no word on how she’s doing.

Across the river, in Algiers, there were two shootings. In the first one police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger that left one man dead. Police say they were called after a 33-year old man was taken to the hospital, having been shot multiple times. Officers determined the shooting took place on Lamarque Street near the intersection where Verret and Vallette meet.

The man died at the hospital leaving the police to look for his killer.

The second separate shooting happened just a block away from this one on Lamarque. Police say a man was shot and injured on Nunez street shortly before 3:00 A.M. No other details have been provided. It’s not known if they are related.

As mentioned, there are reportedly no suspects in custody for any of these shootings, and police want your help to fix that. If you know anything that may help detectives, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.