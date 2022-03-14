NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating two overnight shootings that reportedly happened less than 45 minutes apart in the early morning hours of Monday, March 14.

NOPD reports around 1:33 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on St. Roch in the Dillard area, near the street’s intersection with Benefit Street.

When they arrived, officers discovered three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. It is believed the shootings stemmed from a verbal altercation.

All three men were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

As this shooting was being investigated, detectives began working another shooting that occurred in New Orleans East.

Around 2 a.m., NOPD reports a man arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. It was revealed the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard.

Other immediate details of either shooting, including a suspect and motive, were unavailable. Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

Contact Information

Shooting at St. Roch and Benefit Street

Contact NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030

Shooting in New Orleans East

Contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at the 504-658-6070

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans

Submit an anonymous tip online

Call 504-822-1111

Toll-free 1-877-903-7867