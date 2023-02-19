NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five people have been shot on the Bacchus parade route, police say Sunday (Feb. 19th) .

It happened on at the intersection St Charles and Terpsichore around 9:30 p.m. Of the five individuals two included a girl and a woman.

There is no information on the other three victims.

All five of the individuals have been taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

One person was detained at the scene in connection to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

NOPD Live press conference regarding shooting