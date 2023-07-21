MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead and three other people are wounded following a shooting in Marrero Friday, July 21.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of multiple people shot at a home in the 6700 block of Mather Dr. around 6:40 p.m.

At the scene officers located three men and one woman all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. All four victims were transported to the hospital where one male later died.

The three other victim’s injuries are considered non-life threating. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

There is currently no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Latest Posts: