Four more arrested in the death of 12-year-old Todriana Peters

NEW ORLEANS — Four more people have been arrested in connection with the death of 12-year-old Todriana Peters.

Peters was fatally shot and two others were wounded at a graduation party on May 30 in the 500 block of Delery Street.

On Thursday, NOPD announced they arrested Dorian Ratliff and Marcus Venible. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyreese Riley and Pernell Young.

All four are booked facing second degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges.

On Tuesday, NOPD arrested 20-year-old Dantrell J. Brown.

Brown was booked on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Family members remember Peters as a girl who loved to dance, loved fashion and enjoyed making TikTok social media videos.