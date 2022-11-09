NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people are in custody after a multi-district crime spree that left one person shot in the Desire neighborhood Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge explained that early Wednesday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle, a grey Jeep Cherokee, in the area. They attempted to approach the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Hours later at about 2 p.m., the Jeep was seen near the corner of Prentiss and Franklin Street where a police chase ensued. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen from Mid-City on Tuesday, after being involved in two earlier crimes.

The first was an armed robbery that happened just after 10 a.m. at the corner of Carnot & Venus Street. The second incident happened in the fifth district about 40 minutes later on Piety Street, where the victim was shot during the incident.

Captain DeLarge says three of the subjects were arrested in the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The fourth person was arrested at the corner of Knight Drive and Dwyer Road, after a short pursuit.

Officers say a weapon was found on the subject.

Due to the subject being underage, their identities will not be released. They have been booked into the juvenile division as investigations continue.

