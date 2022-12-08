NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in Gentilly Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

According to the NOPD, two male juveniles, who police say were the intended targets, were sitting outside of the store when an unidentified man got out of a Kia Optima firing shots at the juveniles.

The alleged suspect reportedly chased the juveniles into the store but then returned to the vehicle and drove off. Both targets were hit by gunfire while two other shoppers were wounded in the incident.

No further details are available but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

