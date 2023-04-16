Update 11:30 am: The president has been briefed on the shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, according to a note from his team a few minutes ago. He and the White House are monitoring the situation and have been in contact with law enforcement officers and local officials to offer support, per the president’s team.

Another news conference is set for 1:00 pm ET, 12:00pm CT.

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – A celebration turned violent in downtown Dadeville Saturday night as a shooting left four dead and more than 20 people injured according to investigators. Witnesses tell WRBL the gathering was a Sweet-16 Birthday celebration at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, and the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night. We are told the majority of those injured are teenagers. That information has not been confirmed by law enforcement. We do not know if a person(s) of interest or suspect(s) is in custody.

Sources tell WRBL multiple law enforcement agencies are working feverishly in multiple jurisdictions on the investigation. WRBL is told ALEA is leading the investigation, not local law enforcement. ALEA released the following statement Sunday morning around 8:15:

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief. The investigation is a result of a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries. The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the 5 Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

A news conference is slated for later Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, some individuals have taken to social media to request the removal of a disturbing image showing six people on the ground in a building with the caption “Praying For Dadeville.” First responders have acknowledged they are aware of the image.

Some 10 hours after the shooting, crime scene tape still surrounds the dance studio on N. Broadnax Street next to the PNC Bank. A tarp hangs over the glass front door and white sheets can be seen inside covering the floor. Several yellow police placards litter the front sidewalk.

The injured were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. Details about the suspects or motives have not yet been released by the authorities. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and people running and screaming from the building.

The shooting has left the small town shaken, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Dadeville Police or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. WRBL is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

