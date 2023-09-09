All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Four people have been arrested by the St. Tammany’s Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a home invasion and homicide on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to reports, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a call came in from someone in Slidell. The caller reportedly hung up before talking to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher then called the number back and the homeowner said a man had entered their home in the 100 block of Rue De La Paix with a gun. The person said a fight ensued between the alleged intruder, the other homeowner and a guest at the home.

Deputies responded to the home to find all three men injured, but the alleged intruder was pronounced dead on the scene.

St. Tammany Parish detectives said that they believed the incident was a targeted attack.

Deputies later arrested, Latoya Powell, 34, Stuart Pratt, 38, and two teens in connection to the incident.

Both Powell and Pratt have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one count of aggravated burglary and second-degree murder.

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female have been booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.

