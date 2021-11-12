Four arrested in Lafourche Parish narcotics investigation; agents find drugs hidden in loaf of bread

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Four Larose residents were arrested following a narcotics investigation by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 9, 46-year-old suspected drug dealer Reggie Estay was arrested after a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, agents found over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a loaf of packaged bread, according to LPSO.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Estay’s home on West 11th Street where authorities found drugs, cash and other drug-selling items. LPSO officials said Robin Morant, 53, Sherman Allen Jr., 40, and Sue Gisclair, 41 were arrested on drug possession charges.

Estay faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reggis Estay

Photo courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Morvant and Gisclair face drug possession charges and Allen faces charges of intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

LPSO urges residents to report drug-related activity by contacting Lieutenant Derek Champagne at 985-532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net, or by sending anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.