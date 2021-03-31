Four arrested and accused of killing 15-year-old in Crowley

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department has arrested four people accused of killing, and taking part in killing, a 15-year-old.

Earlier today, March 30, the Crowley Police Department arrested the final two suspects accused of slaying Vontre Phillips, 15.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard confirmed Keyshon Williams, 18, and Wesley Yokum Jr., 18, were arrested this afternoon. Williams is accused of killing Phillips. Yokum joins Davone Joseph, 19, and Deondre Felix, 19, in being charged as a principal to first-degree murder in the death of Phillips.

Just over two weeks ago, nearly a dozen people were indicted by a grand jury for serious crimes in Acadia Parish. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has confirmed all of the suspects who were indicted by the grand jury have been arrested.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old are being charged with first-degree murder and are accused of killing Emori Carter.

The two juveniles are being charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of negligently discharging a firearm.

Davone Joseph, 19, Kevontae Francis, 18, and a 17-year-old are all being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Documents show they are all alleged gang members.