HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) arrested three teenagers and a man who they believe to be responsible for 24 vehicle burglaries in Hammond and Ponchatoula.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies responded to a call on Sunday, June 25, reporting four people walking through an apartment complex at Tangi Lakes Drive off West Pleasant Ridge Road around 3:30 a.m.

Travis said a homeowner reported to deputies that the suspects entered their car and stole a pair of shoes before making the call. When deputies arrived, the suspects reportedly ran from the scene but three were quickly caught.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the fourth suspect as 19-year-old Demarco Taylor. He reportedly turned himself in later that morning.

Through the process of interviewing, Travis said detectives linked the suspects to 24 vehicle burglaries in the Tangi Lakes Apartment Complex and the Scarlett Glen Subdivision off Dunson Road in Ponchatoula.

Taylor will face 17 counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and a count of resisting an officer by flight.

The three teens face numerous counts of vehicle burglary and were transported to the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Travis said detectives are investigating other burglaries that may involve the suspects and additional charges may be added.

