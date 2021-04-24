Four Angola Officers arrested due to alleged use of excessive force

BATON ROUGE, La. — West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked four Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officers Monday with Malfeasance in Office for their part in the alleged use of excessive force on an inmate and for the alleged cover up.

Major Karla Williams, 44, Baton Rouge, LA – Employed with the prison since August 29, 2005

Captain Enrico George, 32, Woodville, MS – Employed with the prison since October 18, 2012

MSgt. Jeffrey Hall, 48, Gloster, Miss. – Employed with the prison since October 21, 2019

Captain Roy J. Favre, III, 58, Port Allen, La. – Employed with the prison since October 15, 2012

The alleged incident occurred on April 9 at the prison while the inmate was being moved to a disciplinary unit while in the custody of Major Karla Williams, Captain Enrico George, Captain Roy J. Favre, III, and Master Sergeant Jeffery Hall.

While receiving treatment for his minor injuries, the inmate notified medical staff of what happened, and medical staff alerted Louisiana State Penitentiary’s investigations division.

Prison investigators immediately notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, and placed these corrections officers on administrative leave.

More charges are pending.