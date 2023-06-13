Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five people are behind bars following an investigation into illegal drug activity in early June.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers investigated a report of people potentially possessing and carrying illegal drugs and guns in several locations throughout the districts.

The following subjects were arrested on the listed charges:

29-year-old Andrew Brant — charged with illegally carrying a weapon

34-year-old Marquin Lewis — charged with possession of a concealed handgun and being a felon in possession of a firearm

24-year-old Roy Braud — arrested on outstanding warrants for dealing narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon

27-year-old Tyrez Jenkins — charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics

NOPD officers reported a teenager was also involved in the operation. The teen was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a gun.

During the investigation, officers confiscated three illegal handguns and nearly 280 grams of narcotics.

Anyone with additional information about these individuals is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

