NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former United States Postal Service employee pled guilty to embezzling mail on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, 25-year-old Coi Morris, of New Orleans, worked as a USPS mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans.

There, he was arrested for stealing items from the mail he was handling.

He pled guilty before Judge Sarah Vance.

Morris could face up to five years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release and/or a fine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2024.

