Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Loranger teacher who is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, 33-year-old Morgan Frenche turned herself into detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after warrants were issued for her arrest.

An investigation revealed the misconduct allegations date back about two years.

Frenche is facing one count of third-degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery and four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

