LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former teacher at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette facing child pornography charges will have his first day in court today, authorities said.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced that Jacob Conrad De La Paz is in custody on a federal criminal complaint for attempted production of child pornography. An initial appearance will be held in the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse today at 1 p.m. He has been held without bond.

De La Paz was a teacher at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette until Wednesday, when he was escorted out of the school by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies. He was arrested in Youngsville on Friday.

He previously taught at North Vermilion High School and at a school in Cabot, Arkansas.

Following the initial appearance, a detention hearing will be held later in the week and the government will argue that De La Paz be held without bond pending a formal charging decision and possible presentation of the case to a federal grand jury.

Authorities said the government will continue its investigation, while evaluating all evidence.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said additional charges may be pending.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact HSI at 337-262-6619.