Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — For the second time, former St. Tammany priest Patrick Wattigny, has been arrested on additional alleged molestation charges, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that a second victim came forward with additional claims of additional sexual abuse.

Wattigny was originally arrested in 2020 for molestation after it came out that he sexually abused a minor while serving as a Slidell pastor in 2013. The second victim, an adult male, went to deputies in August stating that he reportedly suffered abuse as a Covington-area elementary Catholic school student.

A warrant was issued for Wattigny’s arrest following investigations. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.

“It is deeply disturbing when an individual in a position of authority uses that position to prey on the most defenseless of our population – our children,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.