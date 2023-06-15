ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Former St. Tammany Sheriff Rodney “Jack” Strain’s multiple sex crime convictions were upheld on June 1.

According to the Office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery, a jury found Strain guilty of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery after a two-week trial that ended on November 8, 2021.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at hard labor without the possibility of parole on February 2, 2022.

The district attorney’s office reported that Strain had filed ten assignments of error on appeal following his sentencing.

The Court of Appeal reportedly found that all of his assignments lacked merit and upheld his convictions and sentence.

