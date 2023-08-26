CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2023, detectives of the Camden Police Department were made aware of allegations of the Camden Public Works Director, Kevin Franklin, allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, who was a lifeguard at Carne’s Park Swimming Pool in Camden, Ark. According to court documents, detectives learned that Franklin was a supervisor to the employees at the pool and were advised that Franklin was placed on administrative leave.

Detectives visited the Carne’s Park Swimming Pool and spoke with the victim and other subjects. According to officials, the victim advised detectives that she worked at the swimming pool in the summer of 2022 when she was 15 years old.

At first, the victim denied having an inappropriate relationship with men who worked for the City of Camden; however, she admitted that she and Franklin began a conversation in October 2022 about her working at the swimming pool in 2023.

According to court documents, the conversation changed to Franklin allegedly being at “home lonely and naked.” Detectives learned that Franklin then received an inappropriate picture of the victim’s chest area.

The victim was 16 years old when Franklin allegedly received the picture. Detectives went on to learn that Franklin also made other underage female subjects feel uncomfortable and the messages between the victim and Franklin were sent to his Camden Department of Public Works cell phone.

In July 2023, officials announced that Franklin was placed on administrative leave.

