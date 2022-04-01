WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired US soccer star Hope Solo has been arrested for DWI in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police confirmed Friday.

Solo, who lives in Wilkes County, was arrested on Thursday on charges of driving while impaired and resisting arrest.

The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, on Thursday in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business on Parkway Village Circle.

She was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Police say that her two children were in the car.

Court documents say that a passerby observed Solo “passed out behind [the] wheel for over (sic) hour” with the engine running and two kids in the backseat. Paperwork says that officers could smell alcohol and she refused a sobriety test and blood was drawn.

Police revoked her license.

The two-time gold medalist and World Cup winner was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle.

Hope Solo’s Twitter page released a statement from her legal counsel Rich Nichols:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

She was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2014 and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” The ex-goalkeeper is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

Solo was processed into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released.