Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A former Slidell police officer accused of stealing prescription drugs from the Slidell Police Department’s evidence room has been arrested, police say.

According to SPD officials, 48-year-old Todd Dillon was booked on Monday, Nov. 6, and faces 15 counts of theft, 16 counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV CDS and malfeasance in office.

They said Dillon worked for the SPD since January 2016 and reportedly resigned in October after “learning of the criminal investigation into his wrongdoings.”

“Mr. Dillon had the opportunity to seek help like any other citizen, however, he chose to break the law. He will be treated like any other criminal. I have zero tolerance for bad cops. Period,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

