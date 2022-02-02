LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A former St. John Sheriff’s Office employee is behind bars after an investigation revealed he had reportedly smuggled in contraband to a detention center in LaPlace.

The SJSO reported on Wednesday, February 2, that 65-year-old Lennie Valentine, a special projects fleet officer for the sheriff’s office, had purchased and then given cell phones to inmates to smuggle into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.

The investigation by the SJSO reported sometime in early January, Valentine was in contact with family members of inmates, who would then pay him to sneak the phones into the facility, along with other forms of contraband.

Police say Valentine was fired by the department last week after confessing to the illegal activity. He had been with the SJSO for five years.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre commented on the investigation, saying:

“I am very disappointed by the actions of this former officer. As sheriff, it is my responsibility to ensure our officers maintain the highest possible level of professionalism and are held to the highest standards. Misconduct by officers will not be tolerated, and the St. John Sheriff’s Office will always hold its employees accountable anytime wrongdoing is discovered.” St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre

Valentine was booked on a single malfeasance in office charge after turning himself in on Wednesday morning. He was later released.

Other details surrounding the investigation continue to be investigated. SJSO says charges for other inmates involved will be announced at a later date.