Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies shortly after arrest in Alabama, authorities confirm

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 13: Defensive end Glenn Foster #97 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field before the start of the Saints and New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster, Jr. died shortly after being arrested in Alabama, police said on Tuesday.

The Pickens County, Ala., Coroner confirmed Foster died on Monday, December 6. However, due to the nature of Foster’s death, officials were unable to give details about how or where he died.

Foster was reportedly arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude police.

Jail records indicate Foster was later rebooked into the Pickens County jail on Sunday, December 5 for charges that included simple assault and robbery.

In a statement regarding Foster’s death, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said:

“On Monday, Dec. 6, at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an in-custody death, which was reported on Monday, Dec. 6, at a medical facility in Northport. SBI Special Agents identified Glenn Foster, 31, of Louisiana as the deceased. The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.”

In 2013, Foster was signed to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. The defensive end was placed on the injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury against the Lions the following season.

He was later cut by the Saints in 2015.

After his work in the NFL, Foster then focused on real estate, working as a contractor, developer, and agent in Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Foster’s family announced they were preparing a statement on his death.

Foster was 31. His death remains under investigation.