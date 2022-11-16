Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reserve employee was arrested for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment on Tuesday (Nov.15).

Deputies say a week ago, STPSO responded to a domestic violence complaint at the home of former employee Paul Herbert. Detectives determined that Herbert and his girlfriend were arguing, which then turned physical when he reportedly struck her.

At the time of the argument, several children under the age of 13 were present inside the home.

Hebert has since been terminated from the sheriff’s office and arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.

Sheriff Randy Smith stated, “I hold all of our employees, even our reserves, to the highest standard. When a public servant breaks the law, that individual must face the consequences.”

Herbert has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending.

