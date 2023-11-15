NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office recruit was sentenced for smuggling contraband into the Orleans Justice Center after pleading guilty on Thursday, Nov. 9.

OPSO officials said Elexis Gardner was arrested in June following an investigation after deputies found 17 packets of 12 milligrams of Suboxone Film in the Orleans Justice Center.

On Thursday, Gardner pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office and possession with intent to distribute.

OPSO officials said Gardner was hired in August 2022 before her arrest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts